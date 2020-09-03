45 prison officers in quarantine, Dames says

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames
COVID-19 continues to impact the country’s uniformed branches with 45 prison officers in quarantine and seven positive tests in total, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said yesterday.
“Our update, as of today, is that there are seven officers from the time this started to now with COVID,” he said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.
“I mean, these are recent cases. Up to [recently], the prison didn’t have any. There is nothing showing any inmates within the confines of the prison with any COVID.”
Dames added, “According to the commissioner, there were, like, 45 officers in quarantine.
“As you know, their quarantine is a little more extreme because they want to mitigate any spread in the prison itself. But we have no record of any inmates with COVID.” Read more >>