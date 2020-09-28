$2.8M contract given to renovate Post Office

RENOVATIONS TO BEGIN – The government has awarded a $2.8 million contract for renovations and repairs of the Freeport Post Office, which is expected to begin shortly. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
One of Grand Bahama’s iconic landmarks in the City of Freeport, the Freeport Post Office, will soon receive a much-needed and anticipated facelift to the tune of $2.8 million.
Over the years Grand Bahamians have appealed to successive governments to repair the facility, which has been forced to operate below standard, due to mounting interior and exterior issues.
However, in a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, Grand Bahama, on Wednesday (September 16) morning, it was confirmed that the Freeport Post Office will finally get the renovations needed.
The contract for the work has been awarded to local contractor Missako Investments Limited. The scope of work to the structure will include roof repair, electrical work, plumbing work, air conditioning work, structural work, pressure cleaning and painting. Read more >>