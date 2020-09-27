27 poisoned by carbon monoxide at bunker rave party in Oslo

At least 27 people have been hospitalized after being poisoned at a rave party in Oslo by carbon monoxide given off by portable generators. (image)
COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- At least 27 people were hospitalized after being poisoned at a rave party in Oslo by carbon monoxide given off by portable generators, Norwegian media reported. Police said Monday that two people faced preliminary charges of trespassing and illegally being inside a bunker.
Five people were hospitalized in critical condition — including two police officers who were the first at the scene — but their lives are not in danger, the Norwegian news agency NTB said. Two of the five were released from intensive care on Monday, NTB reported.
More people could face preliminary charges, police said, adding that the weekend rave is still being investigated. Preliminary charges are a step short of formal charges.