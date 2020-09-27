27 arrested as Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend

Portland police officers walk through smoke while dispersing a protest against racial injustice and police brutality early in the morning on September 5, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Getty Images
Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and arrested 27 people after protesters marched through the streets of Portland on to a police building, where officers stood waiting outside.
The demonstrations in Portland, which started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, are reaching 100 straight nights this weekend.
On Friday, a few hundred demonstrators had met at Kenton Park before making their way to the Portland Police Association building, where police warned protesters to stay off the streets and private property. Those who refused could be subject to citation, arrest, the use of tear gas, crowd-control agents or impact munitions, police said. Read more >>