200 Bahamian contractors engaged for $20m sidewalk and parks revamp

Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has engaged some 200 small Bahamian contractors and allocated some $20 million for the construction of sidewalks and repairing of parks throughout New Providence.
Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister told reporters outside Cabinet yesterday that the initiative will seek to boost the economy and employ Bahamians who have been impacted by the COVID pandemic.
“One of the things we are going to do is to make sure that as many small Bahamian contractors as possible are put to work and that’s what we are seeking to do now,” Bannister said.
“In the same process, they are going to be able to improve the communities.
“If you go for example in Englerston, you are going to see sidewalks everywhere in Englerston for the people of Englerston.
“What that does is instead of someone simply getting a check from NIB, that person can have the dignity of working and understanding that they can take a fair amount of money home for the work they do. They will spend that money in their communities.”
The public works minister said the government is hoping to see a spin-off effect that impacts everyone.