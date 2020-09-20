20-Something Who Thought COVID Was 'Bull****' Pleads From ICU to Wear Masks

A man wearing a mask as a precaution against the transmission of the novel coronavirus is seen walking outside the entrance to the emergency department of University College Hospital in London on July 17, 2020. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty
By Jocelyn Grzeszczak
A 29-year-old man sent a strong warning to others from his bed in an intensive care unit following a battle with COVID-19: "I paid the price. I have got no underlying health issues. I don't want anyone making the same mistakes as me."
Chris Grailey, a sales manager from Ancoats, a neighborhood of Manchester, England, filmed a video message from his hospital bed talking about his condition and warning others about the seriousness of the virus. Grailey was the "first to say [coronavirus] was all bull****."
"I paid the price... Now I'm in intensive care, waiting to get more treatment, and not knowing if I'm coming out the other side," he says in the video, which he shared with the Manchester Evening News. "So I really want you to take this message on board because it could happen to anyone. Please, please take care." Read more >>