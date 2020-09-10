Thursday, September 10, 2020
136 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday
The Nassau Guardian
The Ministry of Health reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
This pushed the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 63.
A 46-year-old woman, who lived on New Providence, died on August 31, according to the ministry.
Two women from New Providence — ages 71 and 63 — died on August 26.
A 61-year-old man from Exuma died on August 30.
Health officials also reported 136 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Officials reported 64 new cases yesterday with 55 on New Providence; two on Grand Bahama; three on Crooked Island; three on Inagua; and one on Mayaguana.
On Tuesday, officials reported 72 new cases with 58 on New Providence, nine on Abaco and five on Grand Bahama.
In total, there are now 2,721 cases.
There are 1,183 recoveries, 1,457 active cases and 69 hospitalized cases.
There are 1,780 cases on New Providence; 591 on Grand Bahama; 95 on Abaco; 54 on Bimini; 15 on the Berry Islands; eight on Cat Island; 23 on Exuma; 16 on Inagua; eight on Eleuthera; seven on Acklins; three on Andros; five on Crooked Island; eight on Long Island; three on Mayaguana; and 105 cases with pending locations. (source)