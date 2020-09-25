100 N.Y.C. School Buildings Have Already Reported a Positive Case

Nearly all the buildings remained open, following city guidelines that say only those schools with two cases in different classrooms will shut.
Young children and students with disabilities reported to school on Monday. By that day, coronavirus cases had already been reported in 100 buildings.Credit...Chang W. Lee/The New York Times
By Sharon Otterman
New York Times
At least one coronavirus case had been reported in more than 100 school buildings and early childhood centers in the New York City school system by the first day of in-person instruction on Monday, according to the Department of Education.
Nearly all the buildings remained open, though six were closed temporarily, in accordance with city guidelines that only those schools that report at least two cases in different classrooms will be shut.
The cases occurred between Sept. 8, when teachers and staff reported to schools, and Monday, when the first students entered classrooms. In dozens of cases, the infected individuals got the positive test results and did not report to work, the department said. Others did report to school, and their close contacts in the buildings had to quarantine for two weeks.