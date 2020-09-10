10 ways coronavirus could forever change the future of travel

The Points Guy Travel Team
It’s been six months since life in the U.S. changed quickly, dramatically and in ways that were hard for us to imagine until it happened. Air travel dropped 95% from over 2 million daily U.S. travelers to less than 100,000 in a matter of weeks.
And now six months in, there’s still plenty we don’t know about coronavirus and how the pandemic will ultimately play out — and eventually, hopefully, one day, end. But we do know that our journey with COVID-19 isn’t shaping up to be brief. We also know that whatever future “new normal” awaits, it probably won’t be the same as the one we knew when we all entered quasi-hibernation in March 2020.
When this is all finally over, will face masks remain as ubiquitous across the U.S. as jeans? Will we all have forever secret stashes of toilet paper and Lysol wipes tucked away, just in case? Will we ever stop jumping when someone near us coughs, sniffles or sneezes? Many of these — and other even more pressing questions — don’t yet have firm answers.
