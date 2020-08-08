You won’t believe the unexpected reason some people have coronavirus immunity

Social distancing among family members during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Image source: Jevanto Productions/Adobe
Some people may be immune to COVID-19 for an unexpected reason.
A new coronavirus immunity study delivers the same conclusion similar papers have offered in the past few months. They suggest that the immune system might get an unexpected boost from the common cold.
Researchers looking to answer questions surrounding COVID-19 immunity discovered that immune responses to other human coronavirus infections generated T cells that are capable of recognizing the COVID-19 virus and mounting a rapid response.
These T cells can roam the body for years and provide a prolonged defense against the novel coronavirus. It’s still unknown how long COVID-19 immunity might last, and that’s a crucial detail for future pandemic and vaccination management policies. Read more >>