YMCA teams up with English resident for food vouchers initiative in communities

KARON PINDER-JOHNSON, YMCA Executive Director
Forty-four residents of Grand Bahama received some much -needed help in purchasing groceries, thanks to the collaboration between the YMCA and a native of England last week.
Gloria Maria Condor, the English native, made a "sizable" donation to the ‘Y,’ which allowed the organization to purchase grocery vouchers to assist Grand Bahama residents, as a means to help the “food insecurity” experienced by some on the island due to Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 and COVID-19 pandemic.
"The vouchers took the form of Sawyer's Fresh Market gift certificates. This is because Sawyer's Fresh Market did not charge an additional fee for the creation of the food vouchers. The 'Y' believes that this was the best option for the donated funds, so that more of the money could be used for providing groceries to the residents," Executive Director of the YMCA Karon Pinder-Johnon said.