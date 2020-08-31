'World's oldest married couple' have lived a combined 215 years and are still in good health

Julio Cesar Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes, 104, say their secret formula is "love + maturity + mutual respect." Dolores Ochoa, AP
By Joel Shannon, USA Today
Their families disapproved of the marriage nearly 80 years ago, but today they are recognized around the world as a record-breaking couple.
Julio Cesar Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes, 104, have lived a combined 215 years – making them the world's oldest married couple, Guinness World Records reported Tuesday.
There are longer marriages, but the record certifies the couple, who live in Ecuador's capital, Quito, as having the "highest combined age of a married couple," Guinness World Records reports.
As of Saturday, the couple have lived a combined 78,654 days. The retired teachers have been married 79 years, 6 months and 22 days.