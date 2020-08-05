Woman charged with assault after mask dispute at Staples leaves customer with broken leg

The customer, walking with a cane, asked the woman to put her mask on at the New Jersey location. The woman then threw the customer to the ground, video shows.
Police in New Jersey have arrested the woman they said was involved in a mask dispute at a Staples store last week that left a customer with a broken leg.
Terri Thomas, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree aggravated assault, Hackensack police said in a news release.
Thomas, a resident of Hackensack, was released on a summons pending a first court appearance on Aug. 24. She could not immediately be reached for comment. Read more >>