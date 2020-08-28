West End assault leaves Vancouver man with broken leg, follows confrontation with homophobic street preachers

(Courtesy Twitter/JustinMoris)
By Lisa Steacy, Ria Renouf and Tarnjit Parmar
VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) — Justin Morissette says the person who assaulted him, shattering his leg, is part of a group that has been blaring bigoted, hateful, and homophobic rhetoric over loudspeakers in Vancouver’s West End all summer long.
Morissette, who is with our sister station Sportsnet 650, says when he saw two people set-up at Thurlow and Davie streets near where he lives Saturday night, he was furious.
“It’s been a pretty persistent issue in the West End this summer that these so-called street preachers have taken to the streets with these obscenely loud PA systems to spew what I believe to be bigotry and religious hatred toward the gay community in the West End,” he explains, adding he believes the decision to set up in the neighbourhood that is home to Vancouver’s LGBTQ community was deliberate. Read more >>