We just learned something new and pretty scary about coronavirus

Coronavirus particle, which can survive in droplets in humid conditions much longer than otherwise, according to a new study. Image source: Yury/Adobe
That’s according to a new study analyzing the ability of the COVID-19 coronavirus to spread in droplets more easily outdoors when the weather is humid. In fact, this new study suggests that such droplets can live up to 23 times longer in humid air.
We still, however, have so much more to learn about the virus, which according to Johns Hopkins University has been responsible for more than 5.5 million infections in the US, as well as almost 173,000 deaths. Read more >>