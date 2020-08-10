Monday, August 10, 2020

'Vast global gap' in funds to fight coronavirus, WHO says

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA (Reuters) - There is a “vast global gap” between funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, and the WHO was only “10% of the way” there.

More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 729,883​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

“The coming three months present a crucial window of opportunity to scale out the impact of the ACT accelerator for global impact,” Tedros told a briefing in Geneva, referring to the “Access to COVID-19 Tools”.  Read more >>
