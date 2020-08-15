Vaccines are safe. But huge numbers of people around the world say they wouldn't take a Covid jab

Bridging the vaccine trust gap.
(CNN) - Susan Bailey, a 57-year-old retired nurse from Florida, has had all her jabs and gets a flu shot every year. She's a vocal Joe Biden supporter -- and one of a growing number of people globally who say they wouldn't take a coronavirus vaccine even if one becomes available soon.
"I'm not anti-vaccine. My kids were both vaccinated with everything, but I would not take a Covid vaccine today," Bailey told CNN.
"I have underlying health issues ... I would want to see enough studies in a long-term period of what the ramifications are for the vaccine."
Bailey said she doesn't trust US President Donald Trump, and that consensus around a vaccine among the world's top scientists and at least six months of testing would be just "a start" in persuading her to take it. "It's much too soon for me, I'd have to say, 18 months." Read more >>