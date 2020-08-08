Saturday, August 8, 2020
U.S. intel finds Russia is using a "range of measures" to "primarily denigrate" Biden
By Caitlin Conant
U.S. intelligence shows that Russia is trying to "denigrate" Joe Biden, and China prefers that President Trump lose reelection, while Iran is trying to undermine U.S. democratic institutions and the president ahead of the election, CBS News Intelligence and National Security Reporter Olivia Gazis reports.
That is the assessment as described by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the head of the U.S. intelligence community, in an update released Friday on foreign interference efforts less than three months before the presidential election. On Russia, ODNI says Russia is using a "range of measures" to "primarily denigrate" Biden, consistent with Moscow's past criticism of him. Read more >>