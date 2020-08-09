Pages
Sunday, August 9, 2020
U.S. has most coronavirus cases in the world, 5 million and counting
Five million.
That's how many coronavirus cases the U.S. has reported since the outbreak began this year.
The United States now has the most coronavirus cases of all nations in the world.
Brazil is second. The South American country recently reached the milestone of more than 100,000 deaths.
