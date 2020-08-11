UB football receives Bahamas Bowl championship rings

Bulls grabbed program's first bowl win in December.
By Jenna Callari
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The UB football team is once again celebrating the program's first ever bowl win.
While the Bulls logo and the words "Bahamas Bowl Champions" don the top of the ring, each side also commemorates the big win. One side has each player or coach's last name along with the words "first bowl win in school history". The other side has "All 41" along with the final score of the game.
UB beat Charlotte 31-9 on December 20th, capping off one of the best seasons in program history (with the bowl win). The Bulls will have to wait another year to compete for a Bowl win after the Mid-American Conference postponed the Fall sports season this past weekend. (source)