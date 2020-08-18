Two sons of fashion mogul Peter Nygard sue him for arranging sex with woman when they were teens

Peter Nygard in 2016. (Gustavo Caballero)
By Graham Rayman
The sons of a Canadian fashion icon accused of running a sex trafficking ring sued him Sunday for allegedly setting them up for statutory rape by a sex worker when they were 14 and 15, court records show.
The sons claim in papers filed in federal court in Manhattan that when they were teens, Peter Nygard, now 79, directed one of his “girlfriends” to have sex with them. Nygard allegedly told the woman to “make a man” of the 14-year-old.
The lawsuit does not identify the sons by name, referring to them only as John Doe No. 1 and John Doe No. 2. The alleged incidents involving the same woman happened to one of the sons in 2004 in Winnipeg and to the other boy in 2018 in the Bahamas, the suit says.
The woman is also not identified in the lawsuit.
“Each of the sons has experienced, first-hand, the destruction caused by Peter Nygard’s sex trafficking venture and, through their truth, stand for accountability and justice,” according to documents filed Sunday with the U.S. District Court of Southern New York. Read more >>