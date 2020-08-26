Two more deaths recorded, 15 more cases

Doctor in protective hazmat PPE suit (Sourced from the Internet)
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Another person has died from COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health, which also recorded the death of a COVID-19 patient from another illness.
The death toll now stands at 48, and non-COVID-related deaths at six.
The Ministry of Health’s daily update was released at 11.45pm.
“Details about these deaths will be released once they have been properly classified,” it read.
Health officials also reported an additional 15 new confirmed cases.
However, while there were fewer cases in the last 24-hours, testing has also decreased, according to the data provided.
Of the new cases, there were 10 in New Providence, three in Bimini, and two in Grand Bahama.