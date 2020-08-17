Monday, August 17, 2020

Trump plans to meet Putin before November election to make case as world leader

By David Goldliner

President Trump is reportedly actively planning for a summit before the November election with Russian leader Vladimir Putin — even as American intelligence reports Russia is mounting a major campaign to interfere in the November vote.

The goal would be to finalize arms control agreements and burnish Trump’s image as a respected global statesman, NBC News reported, quoting four people familiar with the plans.

“He wants it to show his deal-maker abilities,” a White House official said. “It’s just a big stage.”

Trump is feeling the diplomatic vapors after his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, last week brokered a breakthrough agreement establishing full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

But a summit with Putin so close to Election Day is sure to raise eyebrows.  Read more >>
