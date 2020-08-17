Trump plans to meet Putin before November election to make case as world leader

Trump plans to meet Putin for pre-election to make case as respected world leader. (JORGE SILVA/AFP/Getty Images)
By David Goldliner
President Trump is reportedly actively planning for a summit before the November election with Russian leader Vladimir Putin — even as American intelligence reports Russia is mounting a major campaign to interfere in the November vote.
The goal would be to finalize arms control agreements and burnish Trump’s image as a respected global statesman, NBC News reported, quoting four people familiar with the plans.
“He wants it to show his deal-maker abilities,” a White House official said. “It’s just a big stage.”
Trump is feeling the diplomatic vapors after his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, last week brokered a breakthrough agreement establishing full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
But a summit with Putin so close to Election Day is sure to raise eyebrows. Read more >>