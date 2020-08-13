Thursday, August 13, 2020
Tropical depression “disorganized” but still forecasted to become named storm
By Royston Jones
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tropical Depression Eleven in the Atlantic has disorganized, according to the National Hurricane Center, which said the system is still expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Josephine later today.
“Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today,” the hurricane center said.
The system was expected to develop into a named storm last night.
As of 5am, the tropical depression was over 1,000 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands,
It has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.
The center projects the weather system could have maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour within the next 48 hours.
On the forecast track, the center of the system could pass northeast of The Bahamas on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
The Bahamas is not projected to be in the cone of the system; however, the hurricane center warned that “hazardous conditions” can occur outside of the cone. Read more >>