Thursday, August 27, 2020
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits following Trump's threat to ban the app
By Donie O'Sullivan and Sherisse Pham, CNN Business
New York/Hong Kong (CNN Business) - TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has quit as the Chinese-owned video sharing app faces enormous backlash from President Donald Trump.
"In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for," Mayer said in a memo to employees that was obtained by CNN Business.
"Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company." Read more >>