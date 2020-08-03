Three businesses close for cleaning after workers test positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – After one staff member of Dairy Queen (Bahamas) Marathon Mall tested positive for coronavirus last week, the restaurant advised today that no other employee has tested positive for the virus.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillian said on Friday that with the increasing number of cases and the enhanced contact tracing and the samples associated with that, there is currently a backlog with tests being run within 48-72 hours
McMillian noted that prior to the significant rise in cases the country was having one of the best turn around times of receipt of the real-time RT -PCR testing from the national reference lab.
There were 49 confirmed cases today. The total number of cases stands at 648. Read more >>