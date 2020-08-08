This May Just Be The Ultimate Beach Wedding

Everything—from the gown to the décor—was inspired by the dreamy setting, Harbour Island.
It was far from love at first site for Morgan Ritter-Armour when it came to Harry Fackelmayer. Morgan, who led the global strategic partnership relations team at Artsy for five years, and Harry, a private equity investor, were fresh out of college and working in the same office in Boston when they first met. “We were in direction competition in the office—and we were both seeing other people at the time,” Morgan says.
But for Harry, the story goes another way. "When Morgan says it wasn't love at first sight, it means she didn't have any interest in me. From those early days, I was head over heels for her and spent the better half of two years convincing her to take a leap of faith on me," he counters. After spending far too long in the friend zone, Harry made his move: putting pen to paper for an old-fashioned love letter. It paid off, and the two started dating four years (and one city) later.