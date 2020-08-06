There’s a weird new coronavirus symptom you might accidentally ignore

There are a number of weird and unusual coronavirus symptoms to be aware of, including the fact that some people are reporting a loss of smell. Itchiness is another possible symptom of the virus. Image source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
There are so many strange and unusual realities associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus that continue to perplex health experts, such as the mysteriously broad spectrum of the virus’s severity. COVID-19 leaves some people completely unaware they have been infected, for example, and utterly symptom-free, while the virus goes on to viciously attack other people to the point of them needing to be put on ventilators (and ultimately dying from the virus, as has happened to more than 707,000 people around the world since the coronavirus pandemic began).
Coronavirus symptoms are another oddity associated with the virus because many of them are truly strange — and easy to miss. One of the newest symptoms associated with the virus? Itchiness. Read more >>