The verdict on hydroxychloroquine is in

Evidence was shaky at first, but as evidence from clinical trials has come in, the data are pretty clear on how effective the drug really is.
Hydroxychloroquine had promise for a while, but studies have now shown that it's ineffective and potentially unsafe.Pixabay
Hydroxychloroquine has had a bit of a notorious reputation since the drug was first proposed as a treatment for COVID-19. Without much experience to go on, researchers and doctors initially jumped into trials in the hopes that the malaria medicine would be able to combat the novel coronavirus, and politicians, including President Trump, publicly touted its potential benefits.
But as trials have progressed and data has come in, the verdict on hydroxychloroquine has become increasingly evident: it's not only ineffective, but also potentially risky.