The University Of Alabama Reopened Campus A Week Ago And Already Has 560 COVID Cases

The university is doing a bad job of fighting the spread of the virus.
The University of Alabama published an update to their COVID-19 dashboard, showing that across their schools they have 566 positive COVID-19 tests.
That is a massive spike in cases that may continue to spread.
In early July, the university addressed rumors of "COVID Parties," which are exactly what you expect them to be, parties in which people gather to see who will get the virus.
It was reported that Alabama students were throwing these parties and attending them. And yet in their statement, the university said, "Our students want a return to on-campus instruction and the extracurricular opportunities they enjoy, and we fully expect them to safeguard their personal health and safety and that of everyone at the university and in our city."
More than 560 cases later, and it seems evident that the students have not safeguarded their health and safety.