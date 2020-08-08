The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas: NAGB Newsletter - August 7th, 2020

|
Kingston Creative, Fresh Milk, and the American Friends of Jamaica introduce CATAPULT | A Caribbean Arts Grant -
a group of six new initiatives supporting Caribbean Creatives. These
funding opportunities will increase the visibility of over 1,000
Caribbean-based artists, creatives and cultural practitioners to global
audiences, provide much needed financial support, and develop the
creative skills of our artists. Now more than ever in light of COVID-19,
it is critical to think about artists having an online presence,
valuing the work of Caribbean artists, and enabling their growth.
Applications are now open for the CATAPULT Caribbean Creative Online!