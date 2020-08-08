Saturday, August 8, 2020

The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas: NAGB Newsletter - August 7th, 2020


We are now in the midst of another COVID-19 emergency lockdown, but that doesn't mean that this is a time for boredom. The NAGB newsletter is here to update you on unique online and digital opportunities and entertainment. Please visit our COVID-19 Resources page regularly for free virtual museum tours, fun art activities and other exciting initiatives.

CATAPULT - A Caribbean Arts Grant
Kingston Creative, Fresh Milk, and the American Friends of Jamaica introduce CATAPULT | A Caribbean Arts Grant - a group of six new initiatives supporting Caribbean Creatives.  These funding opportunities will increase the visibility of over 1,000 Caribbean-based artists, creatives and cultural practitioners to global audiences, provide much needed financial support, and develop the creative skills of our artists. Now more than ever in light of COVID-19, it is critical to think about artists having an online presence, valuing the work of Caribbean artists, and enabling their growth.
 
Applications are now open for the CATAPULT Caribbean Creative Online! 
Learn more about the Open Call

COVID - 19 RESOURCES
Visit our COVID - 19 Resources Page

Tea Talks 
In this episode, Richardo Barrett, our Associate Curator and Museum Technician (and a practicing artist) tells us how cartoons, comic books, and the work of Bahamian animators have been inspirational for him in his artistic practice.
Watch Episode Here
