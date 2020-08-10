Monday, August 10, 2020
The Bahamas will promote competitiveness and environmental resiliency with the IDB support
WASHINGTON, USA - The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a US$200 million loan to promote competitiveness and environmental resiliency in The Bahamas by improving the business climate, supporting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) continuity, modernizing the institutional and legal framework to protect the natural resources, and economic diversification by promoting scientific and institutional developments in the Blue Economy.
This program supports the mandate and vision of The Bahamas Economic Recovery Committee of providing for a resilient, dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable economy and promotes private sector-led growth under a stronger comprehensive environmental framework.
This is the first of two operations under the modality of Programmatic Policy-Based Loan (PBP), to be contractually independent and technically related.