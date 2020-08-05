Wednesday, August 5, 2020
The Bahamas Special Report 2020 is out now
International Investment's latest special report on The Bahamas is out now featuring a variety of features and video interviews from the Caribbean international financial services centre.
The special report is introduced by Tanya McCartney, CEO and Executive Director BFSB and features a series of special videos including Bahamian Minister Elsworth Johnson.
Features and videos within the report come from GSO Legal's Linda Beidler-D'Aguilar, MBH's Kevin Morree, Antoine Bastian of Genesis Funds, Higgs and Johnson's Sharmon Ingraham, Brian Jones, MD of Wealth Solutions, Leno, Svetlana Stoilova of SPG Partners and Ricardo Evangelista and Brendan Davis of ActivTrades. View report >>