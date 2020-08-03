The Bahamas Adjusts Ban Against American Travelers, Adds New Restrictions

Colorful buildings along the water in Nassau, New Providence Island, Bahamas. GETTY
By Kaeli Conforti
It seems The Bahamas has had a change of heart regarding last week’s ban against American travelers. On July 24, just two days after the changes had gone into effect, Attorney General Carl Bethel shared a statement on Facebook about how the country would be moving toward a more consistent approach to keeping its residents safe from the Covid-19 pandemic instead of having tourism rules in place for certain countries and not others.
“The creation of a uniform framework means there is no longer any need to create any list of countries from which The Bahamas would accept commercial flights; which list thereby excluded other countries,” Bethel’s statement said. “Further, it eliminates the need to continuously add or delete countries, as their circumstances might change.”
While U.S. travelers may have been given a momentary reprieve, it does not come without restrictions. Here’s a quick look at what you can expect. Read more >>