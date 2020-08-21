Friday, August 21, 2020
Teens are having unprotected sex, driving drunk and vaping among other risky behaviors, CDC says
By Jen Christensen, Sandee LaMotte, Kristen Rogers and Katia Hetter, CNN
(CNN) - Kids are still taking pretty big risks, according to several new studies of youthful behavior from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Teenagers are only using condoms about half the time when they have sex, they're not always wearing seat belts when they drive, more than a third admit to texting while driving and a third are vaping, the CDC's annual survey of teens found.
Every two years, the CDC collects data from a nationally representative sample of public and private high school students from grades nine to 12 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
It's part of the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, which began monitoring youth health behaviors in 1990 in areas of tobacco, alcohol and drug use; unhealthy diets and lack of exercise; sexual activities that lead to unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections; and unintentional injuries and violence. Read more >>