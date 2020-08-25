Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Teenagers find 'treasure' trove of 1,100-year-old coins in Israel
Written by Oren Liebermann, Jack Guy, CNN
Two Israeli teenagers on summer break unearthed a trove of hundreds of gold coins that date from 1,100 years ago.
The hoard, buried in a clay jar, was discovered at an archaeological dig in Yavne in central Israel, said the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) on Monday.
Robert Kool, a coin expert with the IAA, said the coins date back to the end of the 9th century when the region was under the control of the Islamic Abbasid Caliphate, a dynasty which ruled a territory from modern-day Algeria to Afghanistan. The coins -- 425 in all -- were made of pure 24-karat gold and weighed 845 grams (1.86 pounds).
"With such a sum, a person could buy a luxurious house in one of the best neighborhoods in Fustat, the enormous wealthy capital of Egypt in those days," said Kool.