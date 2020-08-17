Teachers Organize Mass Sick Days, Resignations, And Potential Strikes Over Schools Reopening

Middle school teacher Brittany Myers, stands in protest in front of the Hillsborough County Schools District Office on July 16, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Teachers and administrators from Hillsborough County Schools rallied against the reopening of schools due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) Getty Images
Teachers across the country are threatening to not return to school for in-person teaching over Covid-19 safety concerns, with many resigning, retiring, announcing their intention to strike, or planning a coordinated "sick out" as schools face pressure to reopen for the fall.
"This is not a traditional work stoppage," said Terrence Martin, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers. "This is a refusal of employees to return to an unsafe work environment. Our teachers are ready to teach. We're excited. We miss our students, we want to continue to engage with them, but we want to do it safely."