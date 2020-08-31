Teachers across the world concerned as schools reopen despite rising cases

“Children should not become the losers of the pandemic,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
Students return to school for classes at Posung Middle School in Seoul, South Korea, in May. Lee Sang-ho/Xinhua / Getty Images file
LONDON — Kids normally dread it while their parents can’t wait.
But as summer draws to a close and the specter of the coronavirus continues to loom, governments around the world are grappling with how best to get students back into the classroom for the fall term.
While the United Nations warned Wednesday of a “global education emergency” if kids could not return to school after months of lockdowns, teachers are concerned about safety and a lack of contingency planning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Read more >>