Surreal scenes inside Russia’s battle against the pandemic

Patients continue to fill hospitals as rumors and cynicism spread about a vaccine.
A young patient, newly admitted and suffering from grave lung problems, is sedated and intubated in the COVID wards of Moscow’s Hospital No. 52.
It was shocking inside the hospitals. From the moment you’re in the elevator you’re in a “red zone,” which is considered contaminated. Everywhere is a red zone, really, because the staff transfers patients from building to building.
The nurses prepare COVID medicines, infusions, and antibiotics, and rush back to the patients. One patient who had just arrived in the hospital was a boy so sick he needed to be intubated immediately.
In the ICU almost no one is conscious; it's a huge floor where all the old people look more dead than alive. There's this awkward silence. You see bodies not moving anymore. Some of the bodies turn a strange color. They look like porcelain.