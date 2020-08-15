Saturday, August 15, 2020
Sullivan’s Island donates fire truck to Bahamas fire department devastated by Hurricane Dorian
By Riley Benson
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Sullivan’s Island is donating a fire truck to a fire station in the Bahamas that was devastated by Hurricane Dorian almost a year ago.
Thanks to the help of Sullivan’s Island, the small town Abacos in the Bahamas will get a firetruck after almost a year of having no equipment at all.
“With the firetruck coming… it’s going to be a great help, it’s going to help a lot,” says Johnny Auguste, a resident of Abacos.
Sullivan’s Island knows all too well the destruction that can be left in the wake of hurricanes.
31 years ago Hurricane Hugo brought similar devastation to the Sullivan’s Island fire department.
“Sullivan’s Island took a direct hit,” says Town Administrator Andy Benke. “A lot of the equipment and buildings were damaged and Sullivan’s Island received help.”
Sullivan's Island received a new fire truck early this year, Fire Chief Anthony Stith saw it as the perfect opportunity to help another department in need.