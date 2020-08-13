Thursday, August 13, 2020
Study finds certain mouthwashes have a very timely health benefit
By John Anderer
What do you think your reaction would have been if a friend pulled you aside one day last year and said: “A new virus will appear in 2020 that’s going to devastate the global economy, kill hundreds of thousands of people, spread super quickly and efficiently from person to person, and the summer heat won’t slow it down at all.”
Hindsight is 20/20, but at the time it’s pretty safe to say that everyone would have laughed at their friend and told them to stop living in a fantasy world. Indeed, the coronavirus and its deadly characteristics took absolutely everyone, including the world’s leading doctors and scientists, by surprise. Right from the start, everything about this virus has felt unusual, which is why the latest findings out of Ruhr-Universität Bochum in Germany are so surprising.
Researchers there have discovered that certain commercially available mouthwashes (including cool mint Listerine) are capable of "inactivating" SARS-CoV-2 within infected patients' mouths and throats.