Straw Market Vendors Face Uncertain Future

The closure of the Straw Market has left many workers in need of help.
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
WITH no income coming in due to COVID-19 restrictions, straw vendors say they fear they do not have sufficient food supplies and income to last for the duration of a two-week lockdown as provisions made by the government are not enough.
A spokeswoman for the vendors told The Tribune yesterday there are some 80 workers who are in dire need of help and are still waiting to receive unemployment assistance from the National Insurance Board.
The situation, she said, has left many already struggling workers frustrated and concerned about how they will cope during the two-week period, which began Tuesday at 10pm.
“Straw vendors are not doing good,” president of the Straw Businesspeople Society, Reverend Esther Thompson told The Tribune. “They are not getting the assistance that was promised to them. Right now, I just sent in a list to National Insurance with over 70 to 80 vendors under the new (portal) system.
“Some of them have (not) gotten anything but most of them (are) in this second lap, this second new system what they put out – they’re rejecting them. Most of the vendors have been rejected from the system.
"All vendors calling me and I'm about to blow up from the calls and complaints. It just ain't happening. See, it's okay for the government to lockdown. We understand that we are in a health crisis but, my God, make some provisions for the people."