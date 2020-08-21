Storm forecasted to become a hurricane by Monday

A forecast for the system from 8 a.m. on Friday. NHC/NOAA
He said those islands will experience tropical storm conditions, including a lot of wind, by Sunday morning.
Those islands include Ragged Island, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Acklins, Mayaguana, Samana Cay and Inagua.
The system, forecasted to become a tropical storm today, was moving west northwest at 21 miles per hour.
“It can possibly become a hurricane by the time it reaches the northern Bahamas near the Andros area,” Simmons said.
He said it is expected to reach that area by Monday morning.
The storm is projected to become a Category 1 by that time, Simmons said.
“Things are still far out and things can change a bit because there are a lot of variables out there,” Simmons said.
“We are waiting to see how this interacts with the Greater Antilles — that’s Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba — and from there we will have a better idea for The Bahamas.”
Simmons said Bahamians will know by today or tomorrow whether they should brace for a hurricane stronger than a Category 1. (source)