Friday, August 14, 2020
Statement on the operation of retail bakeries and hardware stores in N.P
By ZNS Bahamas
The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to advise that in accordance with the Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) (Lockdown) (Amendment) (No. 4) Order, 2020, the following will apply to the island of New Providence only:
• Retail bakeries are not permitted to operate; and
• A hardware store referred to in the Order means a hardware store that sells lumber;
and a concrete supplier. All other hardware stores are to remain closed.
These measures are being taken in the best interest of public health and safety.
The public is reminded to practice the following COVID-19 prevention guidelines:
• wear a face mask when you leave home;
• keep your distance, at least 6 ft from others;
• wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and
water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remote controls,
counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (source)