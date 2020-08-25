Six killed in India building collapse as rescuers battle to save 12 people still trapped inside

Rescue workers look for survivors after a building collapsed in India's western Maharashtra state.
By Manveena Suri and Esha Mitra, CNN
New Delhi (CNN) - The bodies of five people have been pulled from the rubble of a five-story apartment building that collapsed Monday in the Indian state of Maharashtra, leaving 12 people still trapped inside.
A four-year-old boy was rescued alive from the scene Tuesday, according to Anupam Srivastava, head of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Maharashtra unit.
Six people have now died in the incident after NDRF workers also recovered the bodies of three men and two women on Tuesday.
The building collapsed at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The third, fourth and fifth floors were all "completely collapsed," according to Srivastava, but officials are hopeful that air pockets in the parking lot and on the first floor have allowed people to survive.
Some 70 of the 97 residents managed to escape. Eight were rescued by the NDRF, of which one man later succumbed to a heart attack.