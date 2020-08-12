Should you get pregnant in a pandemic? Women are weighing the risks

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that women trying to conceive receive preconception and prenatal care. But with healthcare gone digital, accessing it has become more difficult. [Photo: Omar Lopez/Unsplash]
A person’s immune system is suppressed during pregnancy to insure it doesn’t attack the fetus. As such, pregnant people are susceptible to a host of illness, including respiratory infections.
Still, early research has been foggy on whether pregnant people suffer substantially more from COVID-19 than the general population. In June, the CDC conducted a large analysis of pregnant American women with COVID-19 and found they were more likely to be hospitalized and entered into intensive care than nonpregnant women.
In particular, it found that Black and Hispanic pregnant women were more likely to contract COVID-19 than their white counterparts. However, it did not specify whether hospitalizations were because of COVID-19 symptoms or because of the pregnancy or delivery. Read more >>