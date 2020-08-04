Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Shark attacks – Abaco, Bahamas, & beyond
By Rolling Harbour Abaco
Over the last couple of weeks or so I have been getting a lot of hits for Shark Attack information. There have been 2 or 3 recent incidents including a tragic (and very rare) death in Maine, which may well account for this. The Shark Attack details I have accumulated and posted over the years are buried in an historic sub-sub-page, so to make things easier I have rechecked and updated the latest data resources and their links, and put them in a mainstream post. This is it. Read more >>