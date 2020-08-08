Seven-year-old Georgia boy with no underlying health conditions dies from COVID-19 after attending church where two elderly worshippers also died

A seven-year-old boy died after attending church in Savannah where two elderly people died.
A seven-year-old boy who attended a church in Savannah, Georgia where two elderly parishioners died of COVID-19 has become the youngest person in the state to die of the virus.
The unnamed child, who was black, had no underlying health conditions, officials said.
Dr Bill Wessinger, coroner of Chatham County where the boy lived, told News 3 the child had a seizure in the shower and was rushed to the emergency room. He later died at the hospital.
The boy's death has been linked to Savannah Holy Church of God where there are nine reported cases of covid-19.