SECRET AGENT Sean Connery 90th birthday: From James Bond to Bahamas recluse

Sean and wife Micheline have been married 45 years.
By Grant Rollings
EVEN with his thick, trademark eyebrows hidden by a pair of shades there is no mistaking the superstar smile of Sir Sean Connery.
But as he celebrates his 90th birthday today the man who James Bond fans say has never been bettered as 007 will be celebrating away from the glare of the cameras.
Not seen out in public for three years Connery has become a virtual recluse, determined to have nothing to do with showbusiness or the fictional spy who made him both rich and famous.
He rarely leaves a gated community in the Bahamas where he lives in splendid retirement with his second wife Micheline Roquebrune.
Once able to command eight figure fees for a movie role, the actor has given strict instructions to his agent to turn down all offers.