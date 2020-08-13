Scientists just proved the worst thing about the coronavirus… again

Young people with face masks back at work in office after coronavirus quarantine and lockdown. Image source: Halfpoint/Adobe
We continue to see more and more conclusive proof that the novel coronavirus spreads through the air.
Airborne COVID-19 transmission happens via tiny droplets and aerosols that infected people expel when coughing, sneezing, yelling, or even just talking normally.
A new study shows that coronavirus aerosols include the live virus that can infect and multiply in cells, and it proves the pathogen can travel through the air much farther than the six-foot recommendation for social distancing. Read more >>